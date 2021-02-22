Is Djokovic due to become the GOAT of tennis?

By winning his record ninth Australian Open Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic has accomplished two things. His reign as the world number one will extend to 311 weeks, racing past the previous high of 310 weeks held by Roger Federer. And he may have now become the favourite to get the GOAT tag. After all, with 18 Grand Slam titles, the Serb is now just two away from the joint record held by Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic has two things going for him. At 33, he is younger than Nadal (34) and Federer (39). And, he has shown to be less prone to injury, which has kept his two rivals away from the courts for a considerable time in recent years.