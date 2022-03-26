Tata Group says ‘thrilled to be the title sponsor’ for IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Tata Group said they were "thrilled" to be the title sponsor for IPL this year. (Image: @tata-group/LinkedIn)

Ahead of the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League 2022, Tata Group, the title sponsor of the tournament shared a LinkedIn post saying there were “thrilled” to be part of the game.

“Desh ka spirit. Desh ka enthusiasm. Desh ka pitch. Over the years, we’ve fostered and nurtured India’s zeal for sports. And today, we’re thrilled to be the title sponsor for desh ka sabse exciting game - the TATA IPL,” the conglomerate wrote sharing a photo.

Last year, the title sponsor of the money-minting game was Chinese tech company Vivo. The Tata Group took over this year.

This the 15th season of the IPL. The number of teams this season is up to 10 from eight, with many first-time captains such as Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings), Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Mayank Agarwal (for the rebranded Punjab Kings) and Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans). The two new franchises added to the game are Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

All matches this season will be played in Pune and Mumbai due to Covid restrictions and there will be limited audience allowed at stadiums.