App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 update: UAE readies itself in case tournament is shifted, BCCI to discuss way forward today

The big-ticket tournament, which had earlier been scheduled to start on March 29 in Mumbai, was pushed to April 15 after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/IPL
Image: Twitter/IPL

The blueprint to conduct the Indian Premier League (IPL), amid rising coronavirus cases in India, will be topmost on the agenda of Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Apex Council, which will meet virtually on July 17.

The big-ticket tournament, which had earlier been scheduled to start on March 29 in Mumbai, was pushed to April 15 after the COVID-19 outbreak in India and the consequent lockdown.

It was, however, suspended in April till further notice after cases in India continued to rise and the nationwide lockdown was extended.

Close

Here are some of the latest updates:

related news

>> The Council will discuss the way forward for the IPL, which stands indefinitely postponed due to the health crisis. The BCCI has zeroed in on a September-early November window for the league.

>> The IPL is looking to grab the September-October window since there is immense uncertainty surrounding the fate of the October 18 to November 15 T20 World Cup in Australia.

>> BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has reiterated on several occasions that he is keen to ensure that the IPL does take place this year even if it has to be taken abroad. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to take a call on the fate of the T20 World Cup by next week.

>> Indian cricketers have been confined to mostly their homes since March due to a national lockdown and only recently some of them have started individual net practice.

>> A BCCI official told news agency PTI that while they are not in a position to fix venues "in situation which is so fluid," the "plans and the tentative window needs to be ready so that once ICC makes a formal announcement of T20 World Cup (scheduled for October-November) cancellation next week, we can proceed."
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #IPL #Sports

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.