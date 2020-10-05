IPL 2020 | Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of IPL with thigh muscle injury, may miss Australia tour as well

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a thigh muscle injury which could also end his hopes of being a part of the Indian team’s tour of Australia later this year.

Bhuvneshwar sustained the injury while bowling the 19th over of Chennai Super Kings’ innings during their October 2 clash here and hobbled out of the field after just one delivery.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of IPL with a thigh muscle injury. It is probably a grade 2 or 3 injury, which could mean that he would be out for at least 6 to 8 weeks. It might effectively rule him out of India’s tour of Australia,” a senior BCCI official told