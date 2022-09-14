Switzerland launches bid to host soccer's Women's Euro 2025

Switzerlands soccer federation formally launched a bid Wednesday to host the womens European Championship in 2025.
The Swiss bid team said nine cities including Bern, Basel, Geneva and Zurich are in its plan to host the tournament. The 16-team format has 31 games.
Switzerland is competing with France, Poland and a co-hosting bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden ahead of a UEFA deadline for candidates of Oct. 12.
The UEFA executive committee will choose the winner at a Jan. 25 meeting.
England will be the defending champion after winning Euro 2022 as the host of a tournament postponed one year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Switzerland co-hosted the mens Euro 2008 with Austria and staged the 1954 World Cup alone. Both were 16-team tournaments.