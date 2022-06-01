English
    French World Cup winner Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United

    The 29-year-old's departure at the end of his contract will see United recoup none of the then record £89 million ($112 million) he cost them when they bought him from Juventus in 2016.

    AFP
    June 01, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

    French World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba is to leave Manchester United at the end of June, the club said Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a largely disappointing second spell.

    He flourished initially under Jose Mourinho and was part of the sides that won the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.

    However, his subsequent performances rarely matched those he produced for France in their 2018 World Cup campaign.

    Fitness problems limited him to 27 appearances last season in an unimpressive campaign for both player and club as United had to be content with a Europa League spot.

    "The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract," read the club statement.

    "The last of his 233 United games ended in the 10th minute of a defeat at Anfield in April 2022.

    "It was a low-key end to a United career that brought so many individual high moments.

    "So many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.

    "For a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware, is something that should be applauded and celebrated."
