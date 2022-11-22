FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia's clever tactic that outfoxed Argentina's Messi and Co.

Saudi Arabia leading 2-1 against Argentina in minute 74 while still continuing their high line. (Image credit: @TheEuropeanLad/Twitter)

Saudi Arabia pulled off a brilliant 2-1 victory over Argentina after Lionel Messi gave the South Americans the lead from the penalty spot in the 10th minute. The Middle Eastern side did not give up and deployed a risky strategy that paid off eventually.



What’s impressive is that Saudi Arabia didn’t just come into this game and park the bus. They’ve actually won here by playing an incredibly high line and getting their tactics spot on.

— TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) November 22, 2022

Despite being a goal down, Saudi Arabia put up a very high defensive line with the aim of trapping the Argentine attackers offside. And the tactic worked as Argentina's attackers were caught offside 10 times in the match, with Laturo Martinez scoring twice only to be denied by the linesman.

So, what is a high defensive line?

A high defensive line is a tactic where the defenders stay higher up in the field when their team is in possession of the ball. This tactic forces the opposite team's attacking players to stay along with the defenders, thereby keeping them far away from the defensive team's goal. This reduces the offensive threat and more importantly induces offsides.



Brave high-line to push Argentina back, fantastic team pressing, resolute defending and quality in the final third. A brilliant performance from Saudi Arabia who come back to beat Lionel Messi's side 2-1 in their World Cup opener. A Hervé Renard masterclass. #KSA pic.twitter.com/cr9dONTwwX — The Coaches' Voice (@CoachesVoice) November 22, 2022



Tactical masterclass

After Messi's penalty, Saudi Arabia held on until halftime before regrouping in the second half to make its move. The Middle East side turned things upside down within the space of 5 minutes thanks to goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari.

Saudi Arabia's high defensive line has been very unfairly disrespected. Rode their luck twice in the first half but otherwise have worked it perfectly.#KSA #FIFAWorldCup— Robin Bairner (@RBairner) November 22, 2022

In the 48th minute, the Saudi Arabia defender dispossessed Messi before putting Al-Sheri through on goal, who made no mistake with a left-footed strike. That goal, which was the team's first shot in the match, energised the Middle Eastern side, as Al Dawsari scored an absolute blinder of a goal in the 53rd minute to put his team in front.

After going 2-1 up, the Saudis did not ditch their high defensive line strategy and stuck to it until the end. They did endure some nervy moments, as Messi and Di Maria started to influence Argentina's attack with more authority. But the team held on as Argentina slumped to a loss no one saw coming.