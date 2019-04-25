Dream 11 launches FanCode for personalised, ad-free, multi-sports content

Dream11 announced the launch of FanCode, an ad-free multi-sport aggregator platform, offering a wide spectrum of content, commerce and community engagement on April 25.

FanCode offers a personalised, ad-free, curated sports news, live match scores, research-based insights, fantasy sports statistics, expert fantasy tips, in-depth game analysis and access to engage with other sports fans, on a single platform.

Currently, the platform has over one crore users.

Sports consumption is evolving in India which is leading to fan engagement with sports extending significantly from being just information seekers to content creators and experience enthusiasts.

A fragmented market exists wherein a variety of content/commerce solutions are being offered by different sports platforms. And FanCode aims to be the single aggregator platform that will connect the evolved sports audience with relevant sports products and services.

Talking about the business plans for FanCode, Yannick Colaco, Chief Business Officer of FanCode said, “India has over 300 million online sports fans, of which 60 million plus use fantasy sports as their primary tool for engagement with their favourite sport. A comprehensive multi-sports content platform that provides in-game analysis, fantasy sports research, live match scores etc.is the need of the hour. In all likelihood, the next wave of growth in sports consumption will mainly be driven by fantasy sports and sports content platforms. FanCode is a futuristic project with great potential.”

FanCode will be independently led by industry veterans Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnanas Chief Business Officer and Chief Strategy Officer respectively.