Dhoni and Karthik have set the platforms for the young guys: Sam Billings

England have three wicketkeeper-batsmen, all of whom can purely as batsmen as well. While Jos Buttler and Bairstow have already established themselves on the top, Kolkata Knight Rider’s Sam Billings is someone who has been seen as a future star. Billings was picked up by Delhi Daredevils in 2016 and then in 2018 CSK bought him for his base price of 1 crore. Billings also has an interesting back-ground story. He once turned down a football trial with Tottenham Hotspur. He is a multisport lover with interests in rugby, tennis, squash and racquets. Moneycontrol.com spoke to the KKR player on his IPL stint.

Q: Out of the first five matches, you played two significant innings in Kolkata winning tense matches. Do you feel that this could be your IPL breakthrough season?

Billlings: Yeah, I think so. I played 10 games for CSK when we won the trophy! And that was a good run. But I think batting at four (for KKR) which is great because this is the position where I feel very comfortable and the consistency elements in terms of role which helps me. I felt happy with the way I am hitting the balls. I am showing signs of playing well but just that I haven’t scored a big score as yet. But couple of cameos here and there. Hopefully a big knock is around the corner.

Q: Batting in the middle-overs especially at number 4-5-6 is the toughest place to bat in the T20 format. Is there anything specific you have worked on your game because you have batted in the top order in white ball cricket?

Billlings: No. That is my role wherever I played domestically. That is my favourite position for the Sydney Thunders (Big Bash team in Australia) or Kent (English county) whenever I have played best cricket. Basically, that is the position I have played for England. That is the only slot as the competition to get in the team is (harder). (I would) rather be up at 3, 4 or 5 that the kind of roles I prefer.

Q: When you see the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, do you feel that India too has many options in keeper-batsmen?

Billlings: I think they have got the perfect idol in MS Dhoni. He has kind of set the level and then there is Dinesh Karthik. I have played cricket with and against Pant and Kishan. They are phenomenal talents. You see that every single team in the IPL has quality wicketkeeper batsmen. The young talent in India is good as anywhere in the world and IPL showcases that.

Q: You are one of the few cricketers who is good at football, tennis, rugby and what not! Have you ever thought of switching to other sports even if it meant for short time like Ash Barty?

Billlings: I would love to but I don’t think I am that good unfortunately! I love football and love all sports but for me cricket is number one for the opportunity you get from playing cricket. I love to play professional football but cricket is definitely my number one priority.

Q: What kind of interactions you have with Brendon McCullum (KKR head coach) so far?

One of the impressive things about Bazz (Brendon) is the way he reads and gets to know people brilliantly. He has got an amazing emotional intelligence. He makes you feel very comfortable in yourself as a player and I think you can see that with his impact and his legacy with New Zealand. And, he is continuing that with KKR. You can see that he is a phenomenal guy and lot of my good mates are mates with him and you can see why because he is a very impressive human being.





