    Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally on Day 11

    Common Wealth Games 2022 Medal Table - India stands on the fourth position.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
    Image Credit: Twitter/ birminghamcg22

    Image Credit: Twitter/ birminghamcg22

    With 22 gold medals, 16 silvers, and 23 bronze medals, India (61 medals) has moved to fourth in the medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

    Australia is on the top of the table with 178 medals including 67 golds, followed by England in the second position with 175 medals including 57 golds, and Canada in the third position with 92 medals including 26 gold medals.

    The Commonwealth Games 2022 began in Birmingham, England, on July 28. This is India’s 18th appearance at the event held every four years.

    Below are the achievements of Team India in the Games so far:
    Sr. No.CountryTotal MedalsGoldSilverBronze
    1.Australia178675754
    2.England175576553
    3.Canada92263234
    4.India61221623
    5.New Zealand49201217
    6.Scotland51131127

    President Droupadi Murmu has lauded wrestlers Deepak Punia, Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal for winning laurels in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said their feat has brought great joy and glory to the country.

    "Congratulations to our young wrestler Deepak Punia for winning gold at #CommonwealthGames. Your confidence and positive approach were impressive to watch. You have brought great joy and glory to India," Murmu said in a tweet.

    One of the highlights for India is the women's cricket T20 squad, as this is the first time that women's cricket has been included in the event. In the previous edition of the Commonwealth held in Australia's Gold Coast, India clinched 64 medals.
