    Celebrated boxer Mary Kom undergoes ACL surgery

    Boxer MC Mary Kom, a six-time world champion, underwent reconstructive surgery on her left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on Tuesday.

    August 23, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST
    The match outcome was a shocking upset and was likely the 38-year-old legend’s last Olympic appearance - File image of Mary Kom (Picture: Reuters)

    Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Tuesday underwent a reconstructive surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee. The veteran boxer had torn her ACL when she twisted her knee in the first few minutes of her 48kg bout during the the Commonwealth Games selection trials in June.

    The surgery was done at a Mumbai hospital. "Mary had an ACL injury in her knee for which she underwent surgery today in Mumbai," Mary Kom's coach Chhote Lal Yadav told PTI.

    Due to the injury, the 39-year-old had missed the CWG, where she had become the first Indian woman boxer to claim a gold medal in the 2018 edition. The multiple-time Asian Championship gold medallist had last competed in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had bowed out in the pre-quarterfinals.

    The most decorated Indian boxer, Mary Kom had decided to skip the World Championships (May 8-20) to concentrate on the CWG.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Mary Kom #Sports
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 04:09 pm
