BRA vs CRC FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Neymar and Coutinho score in stoppage time

Jun 22, 2018 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
85' Yellow card! Acosta (CRC)
84' Substitution - Costa Rica: Guzman - out ; Tejeda - in
81' Yellow card! Neymar (Bra)
75' Substitution - Costa Rica: Gamboa - out ; Calvo - in
68' Substitution - Brazil: Paulinho - out ; Firmino - in
54' Substitution - Costa Rica: Urena - out ; Bolanos - in
Substitution - Brazil: Willian - out ; Costa - in
That's if from this pulsating encounter. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Join us here as Iceland take on Nigeria in Group D.
Full time! The referee calls time to this pulsating second half which was goalless after 90 minutes but Brazil scored two goals in six minutes of stoppage time to knock Costa Rica out of the World Cup. You can't say they didn't deserve it with Navas' heroics denying them a goal all through the game.
90' + 6' Coutinho picks up the ball and charges towards the Costa Rica defense. He releases Costa on the right who crosses it in for Neymar to tap into an empty net. The crowds are emphatic as Brazil finally secure their participation in the last 16.
90' + 4' Brazil still haven't stopped attacking and Coutinho flicks the ball to Firmino who fires over the bar from close range.
90' +1 Finally Brazil have their reward. Marcelo sends in a deep cross from the right and Firmino heads it back into the middle. Jesus tries to control it but the ball breaks for Coutinho who comes charging into the area and pokes the ball in under Keylor Navas from close range. Brazil finally get the breakthrough and Costa Rica seem to be on their way out of the World Cup.
90' +6 There have been six minutes added on as Brazil keep trying to find a way through. Will they be able to score past Navas though?
89' Punched away! Neymar whips in a free-kick from the left but Navas comes out to punch it away. The keeper stays down as Costa Rica try to run down the clock.
87' Shot! Costa cuts inside on the right and threads the ball to Casemiro. The midfielder shoots from 20 yards out but Navas yet again makes a save.
85' Yellow card! Acosta (CRC)
85' Coutinho picks up the ball and curls one from 30 yards out. Once again Navas is at hand to make the save.
84' Substitution - Costa Rica: Guzman - out ; Tejeda - in
81' Yellow card! Neymar (Bra)
81' Acosta goes down injured and Neymar who is furious with a stop in the game punches the ball into the turf in frustration. The referee books him for dissent. Coutinho looks to have exchanged a few words with the official too and is next into the book.
78' Penalty... VAR! Costa releases Neymar with a back heel and Neymar tries to cut in but is brought down and the referee signals a penalty. The Costa Rica players are furious and the referee makes a run to have a look at the replay. He comes back and reverses his decision. Neymar had an arm on him but he went down a bit too easily there. Great call from the official.
76' Costa works the ball out to Neymar on the left and he tries to fire a low shot into the bottom corner but it's blocked again.
75' Substitution - Costa Rica: Gamboa - out ; Calvo - in
72' What a miss! Brazil counter quickly and Coutinho looks for Jesus but the ball is deflected into the path of Neymar. He zips inside, opens up his body and curls one towards the top right corner but once again the ball sails wide. What an opportunity that was.
70' Neymar whips in a corner from the right and Casemiro finds himself unmarked 15 yards from goal. His header is a tame one though and Navas easily holds on to it.
68' Substitution - Brazil: Paulinho - out ; Firmino - in
67' Costa Rica make another foray into the Brazilian half and manage to send in a couple of crosses into the area. The defense doesn't deal with it the first time or the second but Alisson finally comes out to punch the third ball away.
65' Chance! Neymar whips in a ball towards the center of the area and Paunlinho comes charging to meet it. He sticks out a boot to divert the ball into the net but Duarte beats him to it with a header and the keeper stops play for a high boot.