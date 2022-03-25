English
    BCCI plans to start women's IPL by 2023, this season will have 4 exhibition games

    PTI
    March 25, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to start the Women's IPL by 2023, Board President Sourav Ganguly said on Friday while four exhibition games make a return this season after a one-year gap.

    The BCCI, which has been criticised in the past for not starting the Women's IPL, will need AGM's approval to kickstart the league next season. The Board is planning to have five or six teams in the inaugural edition.

    "It (the full-fledged women's IPL) has to be approved by the AGM. We plan to start it by next year hopefully," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told reporters after the IPL Governing Council meeting here on Friday.
