Asian Games 2018 Day 14 Highlights: India finish with 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze medals

Sep 01, 2018 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India's latest medal tally
HOCKEY | India win bronze with 2-1 win over Pakistan
SQUASH | Women's Team win Silver
BRIDGE | Pranab and Shibnath win gold in men's pair
BOXING | Amit Panghal wins gold
SAILING | Varun Thapar and Ganapathy Chengappa clinch Bronze
SQUASH | Indian Men clinch Bronze
Varun Thakkar Ashok, Chengappa Ganapathy win bronze in Men's 49er
Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar bag silver in Women's 49er FX
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran crashes out of Table Tennis Singles
India's women's squash team qualifies for finals
Manika Batra bows out of Table Tennis Women's Singles
Sharath Achanta bows out of TT singles
Here is India's Day 13 schedule:
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Men's 4x400m Relay
ATHLETICS | Indian women win gold in 4x400m relay
ATHLETICS | Men's 5000m Final
ATHLETICS | Bronze in women's 1500m and discus throw
ATHLETICS | Jinson Johnson wins gold in 1500m
Danish Sharma qualifies for Men's 90 kg quarterfinals
Here is India's Day 12 schedule:
ATHLETICS | Swapna Barman wins gold in Women's Heptathlon
TABLE TENNIS | Batra/Achanta win bronze
India's Kayak Four (K4) team qualifies for finals
Manika Batra-Sharath Achanta in quarterfinals
Boxer Amit Phanghal qualifies for semifinals
Here is India's Day 11 schedule:
ATHLETICS | India win silver in Mixed 4x400m Relay
KURASH | Pinky wins silver
ATHLETICS | Manjit wins gold, Johnson bags silver
India's win bronze in Men's Team
PV Sindhu wins silver in Women's Singles
India's compound women's team bags silver in archery
Women's team bags silver in archery
Hima Das, Dutee Chand qualify for 200m semifinals
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
ATHLETICS JAVELIN | Neeraj Chopra clinches Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Throw
ATHLETICS LONG JUMP | Neena Varakil claims Silver Medal in Women's Long Jump
ATHLETICS STEEPLECHASE| Sudha Singh wins Silver Medal in Women's 3000m Steeplechase
ATHLETICS HURDLES | India's Dharun Ayyasamy claims Silver Medal in Men's 400m Hurdles
Saina Nehwal bags bronze in Women's Singles
I was nervous before my race: Hima Das
Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Muhammed Anas clinch a silver each in track events
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
JUST IN | Muhammed Anas Yahiya bags silver in 400m men's athletics.
JUST IN | Rupinder Pal Singh scores a goal against South Korea at the fourth Men's hockey match played by India.
EQUESTRIAN | Fouaad Mirza wins Silver Medal in Eventing Individual Jumping Final
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
Gold — 15
Silver — 24
Bronze — 30
Total: 69
That brings us to the end of India's Asian Games campaign. India have recorded their best ever medal haul winning 68 medals in all. The 15 gold medals equals the record set in 1951 and the 24 silver are the highest India have won in Asiad history. India are most likely to finish in eight spot in the overall medal's tally. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the games. If you're a cricket fan then you can follow all the live updates from the ongoing Test match between England and India here. Stay tuned to our page for more live updates from the world of sport.
HOCKEY Match Report | India prevail 2-1 over Pakistan, to go home with consolation bronze
India maintained their recent domination over arch-rivals Pakistan with a fighting 2-1 win to bag a consolation bronze medal after a below-par semifinal performance.
Akashdeep Singh scored a brilliant field goal in the third minute while Harmanpreet Singh extended India's advantage in the 50th minute off a penalty corner. Muhammad Atiq increased the heart rate of Indian fans reducing the margin in the 52nd minute from a counter-attack. But the Indians didn't repeat the same mistake which they committed against Malaysia in the semi-finals and managed to hold on to the lead to at least redeem some pride.
World number five India, who came into the tournament as favourites being the defending champions, will go back home with a bronze, having beaten 13th ranked Pakistan for the second time in the last three months. The Indians had defeated Pakistan 4-0 in the Champions Trophy in June.
After the semifinal heartbreak, India on Saturday seemed like a team on a mission from the first minute.
After creating a couple of early chances, the Indians struck as early as in the third minute through Akashdeep, who fired the ball into the goal over Pakistan goalkeeper Imran Butt after receiving a measured pass from Lalit Upadhyay as the partisan Indian crowd went into a frenzy.
Pakistan almost equalised in the fifth minute but Atiq's reverse hit could only find the right post. A referral was taken but it was adjudged that the ball had not crossed the goal line.
From there on, India were all over Pakistan in the opening quarter but could not extend the lead after Mandeep Singh missed an easy chance.
Pakistan came out an improved side in the second quarter, making more repeated forays into the Indian circle. Their two attempts through Muhammad Dilbeer and Ajaz Ahmad were unsuccessful. Dilbeer hit his shot wide while Ahmad's try was blocked by an Indian defender.
Pakistan got two back-to-back penalty corners in the 22nd minute, but wasted both. In the second and third quarters, India were a bit sloppy with their trapping and passing, ensuring more possession for Pakistan.
Against the run of play, S V Sunil got a great ball into the striking circle three minutes before half time but he could not beat the Pakistani goalkeeper.
More creativity was seen from India after the start of second half. A brilliant one two from Sardar Singh and Akashdeep set up a good ball for Sunil but he failed to slot it in on the run.
Pakistan earned their third penalty corner in the 39th minute but Muhammad Irfan made a mess of it. No goal was added to the scoreline in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, India kept looking for the second goal with repeated entries into the Pakistani circle. They finally got the cushion goal from their first penalty corner in the 50th minute which was neatly converted by dragflicker Harmanpreet.
Pakistan made an immediate fightback through Atiq, who put the ball in after a fine pass from Mahmood Abu Bakar from a counter-attack.
Another late equaliser against India was on the cards and the match was turning out to be a typical Indo-Pak thriller but somehow the Indians managed to hold on to the lead.
With Pakistan withdrawing their goalkeeper in search of the equaliser, Mandeep Singh got a golden chance to make it 3-1 for India in the 60th minute but he failed to execute with only a defender to beat. (PTI)
HOCKEY | India win bronze with 2-1 win over Pakistan
Full Time! The hooter goes and India make sure they don't return home without a medal as they finish with bronze. Pakistan fought hard but couldn't overcome the stubborn Indian defence.
HOCKEY | India 2 - 1 Pakistan
58' Pakistan have pulled out their goalkeeper to add another outfield player. India will have a tough final two mintutes ahead of them.
HOCKEY | India 2 - 1 Pakistan
53' India win another penalty corner but this time Rupinder Pal Singh takes it and drags his effort wide of the post. He should've at least hit the target there. Will India rue this missed opportunity?
HOCKEY | India 2 - 1 Pakistan
52' Goal! India don't have any time to celebrate their goal as Pakistan build a good attack and Atiq Muhammad is unmarked at the post to turn the ball home. It's game on now.
HOCKEY | India 2 - 0 Pakistan
50' Goal! Mandeep Singh receives the ball at the edge of the penalty area and does well to draw a penalty corner. Harmanpreet Singh India's penalty expert takes the shot and guides it into the bottom right corner to double the lead. India have some breathing room now but will have to defend well as Pakistan will throw the kitchen sink at them with less that 10 mins to go.
HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan
45' The hooter goes and that brings us to the end of the 3rd quarter. Pakistan continue to look dangerous coming forward but India have managed to shut them out in front of goal. India's intensity seems to be dropping a little and they will have to pull up their socks to preserve the lead in the final quarter.
HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan38' Mandeep Singh is shown a green card which means India will be reduced to 10 men for a minimum of 2 minutes. To make matters worse Pakistan win a penalty corner but India manage to keep out Irfan Muhammad's shot.
HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan34' Akashdeep does well as he creates space down the left side and fires the ball towards SV Sunil who is unmarked at the near post but the forward isn't able to latch on to that pass. That very well could've been 2-0.
HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan
3rd Quarter gets underway. Can Pakistan find a way past the Indian defence? India aren't sitting back and have Pakistan pegged inside their own half.
HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan
Half Time: India manage to hold onto their 1-0 despite some good pressure from Pakistan. The match is still evenly poised and India need to find that second goal before they can afford to sit back.
HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan
21' Pakistan win a penalty corner and Mahmood Abu Baker takes the shot but it's blocked by the foot of a defender. India go for the referral but replays show that it came off the foot and India lose their referral. Pakistan will get another crack at goal here. Mahmood Abu Bakar sees his second shot blocked too. This is good defending by India as they clear away the danger.
HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan
19' Pakistan have pushed India back in this quarter.They weave their way into the penalty area before Umar Bhutta turned and unleased a shot at goal but it was blocked away to safety by a defender.
HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan
15' Mandeep Singh shows some great skill as he brings down a scooped pass from defence and turns skillfully beating his marker in the process. He races through on goal but drags his shot wide with just the keeper to beat. That brings us to the end of the 1st quarter. India seemed to have turned off towards the end of the quarter and will welcome the break.
HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan
5' Pakistan come forward in numbers now and hit the post with their very first shot on target. They go for the review as they think it's a goal but replays show there wasn't any part of the ball that crossed the goal-line. Pakistan lose their review but it's a warning to India of how dangerous they can be coming forward.
HOCKEY | India 1 - 0 Pakistan
GOAL! Lalit Kumar Upadhyay did well to take the ball down to the touchline on the left side before crossing it to Akashdeep Singh who controlled it well before smashing it past Imran Butt in goal.
HOCKEY | India 0 - 0 Pakistan
The bronze medal match is now underway. Pakistan playing in white and India in their traditional blue. India immediately on the front foot putting the Pakistan defence under pressure.
HOCKEY | Bronze medal match
The players are out on the pitch and the national anthems are being played. We're just moments away from the start now.
HOCKEY | The bronze medal match between Pakistan and India will be starting shortly. Stay tuned for all the live updates from that highly anticipated encounter.
JUDO | The Indian mixed judo team suffered a 0-4 loss against Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.
The Indian team comprising Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harshdeep Singh Brar, Kalpana Devi Thoudam and Garima Choudhary was no match for the Kazakhstan team.
In the elimination round of 16, India defeated Nepal 4-1 earlier on Saturday.
India's judo contingent will return home without any medal. (PTI)
SQUASH | Women's Team win Silver
India go down 2-0 after Joshna Chinappa loses to Hong Kong's Annie Au in the second match. They win the silver medal matching their previous performance at the Asian Games.