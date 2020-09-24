AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

Milan said that the Swede would miss the Europa League match against Bodo later on Thursday. "Having informed the relevant health authorities, the player was promptly placed in quarantine at home," it said.
Reuters
AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said in a statement on September 24.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 07:08 pm