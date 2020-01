Sony's NW-A105 Walkman arrives in India with Android Pie & 26 hours of battery life

In the 80s and 90s, Sony Walkman was one of the most revolutionary pieces of personal tech you could find. The Walkman made listening to music on the go possible and was arguably one of the best pieces of personal tech of its generation. Sony just dropped a new version of the Walkman with a modern twist.

On January 23, Sony announced the India launch of NW-A105 Walkman, be priced at Rs 23,990. The company claims that the iconic Walkman series was refreshed to take consumers on a trip down memory lane. While the new Walkman does have a retro design, it adopts all the features of a modern piece of personal tech.

The device runs on Android and offers a touchscreen. It features 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It is equipped with a USB-C port for fast charging, offers Bluetooth connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Walkman sports a 3.6-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1,280x720 pixels and runs on Android 9 Pie. It also boasts Wi-Fi support to download music. Sony claims 26 hours of battery life on a single charge.

According to Sony, the new Walkman is designed for audiophiles with some of the best-in-class audio. It supports DSD audio formats up to 11.2MHz with high-quality PCM conversion. The Walkman also supports Hi-Res Audio and packs a 10-band equaliser to adjust sound output. Additionally, DSEE HX support restores audio lost during digital conversion, while the S-Master HX digital amplifier enhances the audio experience.