Single emergency helpline number 112 launched for Delhi

To augment its response time and ensure better policing in Delhi, a single emergency helpline number ‘112’ was launched. Anybody seeking immediate assistance in the National Capital can now call on 112 instead of separate helplines such as 100, 101, and 102.

The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) for the Delhi Police was launched by Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. According to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, this is their flagship project.

As per an India Today report, the implementation of the ERSS-112 has already reduced police response time remarkably.

The new system will let emergency calls reach the Police Control Room (PCR), and at least five more persons simultaneously, using the mobile app. These persons, who will receive the message, are volunteers who have signed up to assist in situations of distress.

Also, as a senior police officer pointed out, even if an emergency call is made by dialling 100 or 101 or 102, it will automatically connect to 112. The primary call centre for the service is located in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, and the operations will be supervised by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ops and Communication).

The Delhi Police said that the citizens will be able to avail the facility of three emergency services, i.e., police, fire tenders, and ambulance, by dialling 112. To make the process easier and faster, there is an option to either dial 112 from one’s handheld device or pressing the power button of one’s smartphone thrice to send out a panic call to the Emergency Response Centre (ERC).

Once the ERC receives such a distress signal, they immediately send it to the police control room. Further action involving immediate police assistance is arranged by the cops.