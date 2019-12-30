Shatrughan Sinha takes on PM Modi over UP Police’s ‘misconduct’ with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra



Sir, most humbly, I hope, wish & pray that good sense prevails on our/your people for peace, security, unity especially towards the safety of women. Your most talked about slogan ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is contradictory to your teachings & preachings. Police misbehaving with

That too in a Democracy, dread to think what the commoners could face. First, you removed / downsized the security of VIPs, slowly but surely increased your security, then removed the #SPG cover of the Gandhi family & now, the #UPPolice under your Govt.’s instructions dealt with

the ‘Beti’#PriyankaGandhiVadra of the most prominent #NehruGandhi family in the country, when she was going to see the families of those who were killed, shot dead, arrested including the family of the former IPS officer's family during the #CAAprotests in Lucknow.

her in most shameful manner. This is highly condemnable. Despite the misconduct Priyanka went ahead on a two wheeler to meet the concerned person with commitment & dedication. Bravo! Kudos to her. This is for your perusal, action & reaction. Aise, damage control nahin hota Sir.

Aren’t we crossing the line/ going too far as we are approaching the new year. What’s in store for all of us in the new year only God knows? Long Live Democracy! Jai Hind.#ShashiTharoor #RandeepSinghSurjewala #RajeevShukla#Congress

