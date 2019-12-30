App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shatrughan Sinha takes on PM Modi over UP Police’s ‘misconduct’ with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Questioning the police excess, the Congress leader took to Twitter to express his concern over the fate of “other” Indians who do not come from influential families, if such behaviour could be meted out to the "beti" of the Gandhi family.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha

Shocked at how Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was manhandled by Uttar Pradesh Police on December 28, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha advised the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre on “the right way to do damage control”.

Questioning the police excess, the Congress leader has taken to social media to express his concern about the fate of ‘other’ Indians who do not come from influential families. He took to Twitter on December 29 and wrote: “Police misbehaving with the ‘Beti’ of the most prominent Nehru-Gandhi family in the country when she was going to see the families of those who were killed, shot dead, and arrested during the CAA protests in Lucknow.”

Shatrughan Sinha also criticised the government for withdrawing the SPG cover of the members of the Gandhi family in the subsequent tweets.





The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief was allegedly accosted and pushed by woman police personnel while one of them even grabbed her by her neck. They were trying to stop her from visiting the kin of an ex-IPS officer who was arrested for taking part in the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Circle Officer Archana Singh, who was on duty, junked all the allegations as “false”.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 01:53 pm

tags #CAA protests #Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Shatrughan Sinha

