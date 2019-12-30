Shatrughan Sinha takes on PM Modi over UP Police’s ‘misconduct’ with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Questioning the police excess, the Congress leader took to Twitter to express his concern over the fate of “other” Indians who do not come from influential families, if such behaviour could be meted out to the "beti" of the Gandhi family.
Shocked at how Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was manhandled by Uttar Pradesh Police on December 28, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha advised the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre on “the right way to do damage control”.
Questioning the police excess, the Congress leader has taken to social media to express his concern about the fate of ‘other’ Indians who do not come from influential families. He took to Twitter on December 29 and wrote: “Police misbehaving with the ‘Beti’ of the most prominent Nehru-Gandhi family in the country when she was going to see the families of those who were killed, shot dead, and arrested during the CAA protests in Lucknow.”
Shatrughan Sinha also criticised the government for withdrawing the SPG cover of the members of the Gandhi family in the subsequent tweets.
Sir, most humbly, I hope, wish & pray that good sense prevails on our/your people for peace, security, unity especially towards the safety of women. Your most talked about slogan ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is contradictory to your teachings & preachings. Police misbehaving with
— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 29, 2019
That too in a Democracy, dread to think what the commoners could face. First, you removed / downsized the security of VIPs, slowly but surely increased your security, then removed the #SPG cover of the Gandhi family & now, the #UPPolice under your Govt.’s instructions dealt with
— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 29, 2019
the ‘Beti’#PriyankaGandhiVadra of the most prominent #NehruGandhi family in the country, when she was going to see the families of those who were killed, shot dead, arrested including the family of the former IPS officer's family during the #CAAprotests in Lucknow.
— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 29, 2019
her in most shameful manner. This is highly condemnable. Despite the misconduct Priyanka went ahead on a two wheeler to meet the concerned person with commitment & dedication. Bravo! Kudos to her. This is for your perusal, action & reaction. Aise, damage control nahin hota Sir.
— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 29, 2019
Aren’t we crossing the line/ going too far as we are approaching the new year. What’s in store for all of us in the new year only God knows? Long Live Democracy! Jai Hind.#ShashiTharoor #RandeepSinghSurjewala #RajeevShukla#Congress
— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 29, 2019
The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief was allegedly accosted and pushed by woman police personnel while one of them even grabbed her by her neck. They were trying to stop her from visiting the kin of an ex-IPS officer who was arrested for taking part in the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Circle Officer Archana Singh, who was on duty, junked all the allegations as "false".