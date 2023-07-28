Shakira nearly attacked by rat, rescued by crane while filming new music video. Watch

Shakira's close encounter with a rat during the filming of a music video (Image credit: @shakira/Instagram)

Colombian superstar Shakira was seen shrieking in horror as a rat crawled towards her head during the shoot of a music video. The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer was filming the video for her new song, ‘Copa Vacía’, when she was nearly ambushed by the rodent.

Shakira posted a video of the unwelcome encounter on Instagram two days ago. The clip shows her in a mermaid costume with pink extensions in her hair. She appears to be lying in a pile of trash and water when she is startled by the rat’s sudden appearance.

The singer was seen yelling and trying to get up, but her mermaid tail proved to be a problem. She could only sit in the trash and watch in horror as the rat crawled around exploring.



The ‘Copa Vacía’ music video tells the story of a mermaid that is plucked from the ocean and put on display in a tank. According to Marca, the rat was part of the music video, but apparently got too close to Shakira for comfort.

‘Copa Vacía’ is Shakira’s collaboration with fellow Colombian singer Manuel Turizo and was released in June.

Nearly getting attacked by a rodent wasn’t the only unfortunate thing to happen during the music video shoot. During an appearance on Spanish news programme Primer Impacto earlier this month, the Colombian singer also revealed how she had to be rescued by crane after a fish tank broke during the filming.

“The fish tank broke, the set began to flood and they had to take me out of there,” Shakira said. “I couldn’t go out because I had a mermaid tail, and I couldn’t climb out.” A crane was ultimately used to lift her out of the flooded set.