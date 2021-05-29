Shakespearean slip: Argentine news anchor mixes up Bard with UK's first COVID vaccine recipient
May 29, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)
An Argentine news presenter committed a faux pas while reporting the death of William 'Bill' Shakespeare, the 81-year-old UK national who was the country's first man to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The anchor mixed him up with William 'Bard' Shakespeare, the legendary English writer and poet who died in 1616.
The comedy of errors, which drew humorous response online, was committed by Canal 26 presenter Noelia Novillo. One Twitter user, in a sarcastic reaction to her report, said "the virus dates back to over four centuries and we are blaming China".
Novillo, while presenting the erroneous report in Argentine language, described the deceased as "one of the most important writers in the English language - for me the master", BBC News reported.
"We've got news that has stunned all of us given the greatness of this man. We're talking about William Shakespeare and his death. We'll let you know how and why it happened," the channel further quoted her as saying.
The 81-year-old Shakespeare, who died on May 20, had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 8 last year.
Bill, as he was fondly known, passed away after a period of illness at the same hospital where he famously received his vaccine, the British media had reported. His cause of illness was not related to COVID-19, the reports clarified.