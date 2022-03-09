English
    Shah Rukh Khan gives a tour of Dubai in new ad, fans can't have enough

    In true Bollywood style, Shah Rukh Khan goes on to dance around the city and clicks selfies with fans and ending finally with a party.

    March 09, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST
    A screengrab from the commercial on Dubai tourism featuring Shah Rukh Khan.


    Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday shared the video of his new commercial on Dubai tourism on Instagram.

    “Every experience becomes a special memory in Dubai. Explore the city with me!" Khan wrote.

    The commercial -- which has gathered more than a million views on Instagram -- opens with Khan striking his trademark pose during a film hoot with the The Atlantis Palm Hotel in the background.

    He then gets a call, possibly from daughter Suhana, who tells him to look around and have fun in Dubai. In true Bollywood style, Khan goes on to dance around the city and clicks selfies with fans and ending finally with a party. At the end of the day, when Khan gets a call from his daughter again, he says to her, “Thanks to you, had the best day of my life".

    Close

    Fans, meanwhile, can't seem to get enough of Shah Rukh Khan.  “Dubai mein sikka chalta hai Shah Rukh Khan ke naam ka (Shah Rukh rules Dubai),” commented one Instagram user while another wrote, "Don is back."

    This is Khan's third Instagram post in a week. In his last post, he showered praise on the team of his production venture, Love Hostel. The film, starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, dealt with honour killing.

    On March 2, Khan released a teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan, featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

    The superstar seems to be back in action after keeping a low profile since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a drugs case in Mumbai.

    Khan is currently said to be shooting for Pathaan with Padukone and Abraham in Spain. The film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.
