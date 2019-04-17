App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung says it sold over 2 million Galaxy A series smartphones in 40 days in India

Out of these four devices, Samsung India claims that over 2 million Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 devices were sold since their launch on March 1.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Samsung Electronics has reported that the company sold over 2 million Galaxy A series in India. The South Korean giant claims that it has achieved the feat in just 40 days starting March 1.

Samsung has been aggressively launching many new budget smartphones in India and around the world. The company has already launched four devices in India, namely Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50, and the recently launched Galaxy A20.

Out of these four devices, Samsung India claims that over 2 million Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 devices were sold since their launch on March 1.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Samsung India stated that these three devices combined have generated over $500 million in revenue, according to media reports sourced from IANS.

related news

Singh claimed in the report that these sales figures are a record for any company in the country. He is optimistic of Samsung not only achieving its target sales figures but also exceeding it as the Galaxy A series will be available on online and offline channels.

Singh confirmed that Samsung would launch the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 in India in the coming days. The Samsung Galaxy A70 will be launched in India next week starting at a price between Rs 25,000 and Es 30,000 whereas the Galaxy A80 with a pop-up rotating camera will be launched in May between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000.

Samsung is bidding hard in the budget-segment which has been dominated by Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi. With the refreshed Galaxy A series, in the coming days, Samsung will have smartphones ranging from Rs 8,490 to Rs 50,000. The company has announced that it has planned to launch at least one smartphone every month between March and June.

To recall, Samsung has launched four smartphones in India under its Galaxy A lineup. The Galaxy A10 starts at Rs 8,490, Galaxy A20 at Rs 12,490, Galaxy A30 at Rs 16,990, and Galaxy A50 at Rs 19,990.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #India #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy A30 #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Bharat Poster: Katrina Kaif is the 'madam' to Salman Khan's 'sir'

Mental Hai Kya poster: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are looking bo ...

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and other Avengers share this specia ...

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Five times the actor blew us away with ...

Jabariya Jodi wraps shoot: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra are all ...

Pretty women Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez bond over Pretty ...

Police Post Photo of Missing Harvard Law Professor on Twitter, Netizen ...

Rahul Gandhi Performs 'Beli Tharpanam' for Father in Kerala

Is Star Plus' Hit Show Ye Hain Mohabbatein Going Off Air in June?

'Bar Council Was Hounding Me': Prashant Bhushan Quits Governing Bodies ...

Sorry Guys, I’m a Failure: Guardiola Snaps When Questioned over Cham ...

Fact vs Fake: Did Rahul Gandhi Promise to Provide Farmland on the Moon ...

150 AMMK Men Booked for Preventing Flying Squad Team from Conducting S ...

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Here's All You Need to Know About This Arj ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

97 seats go to polls in 2nd phase on April 18

Kanimozhi lashes out at Narendra Modi, says ‘won’t be cowed down ...

Late art historian's work, video game could help rebuild Notre Dame

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will perform ...

Beer vs spirits: Why UBL commands higher valuation over USL

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

'Could be a Congress ploy': Nirmala Sitharaman on Imran Khan saying In ...

Vijay Mallya feels sorry for Jet Airways, claims private airlines disc ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

Varun Dhawan on Kalank, reuniting with Alia Bhatt, and his upcoming fi ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Dominant Barcelona humiliate wasteful Manchester Uni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leveraged user data as 'bargaining chip' ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.