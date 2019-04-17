Samsung says it sold over 2 million Galaxy A series smartphones in 40 days in India

Samsung Electronics has reported that the company sold over 2 million Galaxy A series in India. The South Korean giant claims that it has achieved the feat in just 40 days starting March 1.

Samsung has been aggressively launching many new budget smartphones in India and around the world. The company has already launched four devices in India, namely Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50, and the recently launched Galaxy A20.

Out of these four devices, Samsung India claims that over 2 million Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 devices were sold since their launch on March 1.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Samsung India stated that these three devices combined have generated over $500 million in revenue, according to media reports sourced from IANS.

Singh claimed in the report that these sales figures are a record for any company in the country. He is optimistic of Samsung not only achieving its target sales figures but also exceeding it as the Galaxy A series will be available on online and offline channels.

Singh confirmed that Samsung would launch the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 in India in the coming days. The Samsung Galaxy A70 will be launched in India next week starting at a price between Rs 25,000 and Es 30,000 whereas the Galaxy A80 with a pop-up rotating camera will be launched in May between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000.

Samsung is bidding hard in the budget-segment which has been dominated by Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi. With the refreshed Galaxy A series, in the coming days, Samsung will have smartphones ranging from Rs 8,490 to Rs 50,000. The company has announced that it has planned to launch at least one smartphone every month between March and June.