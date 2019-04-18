App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A70 launched in India with 6.7-inch display and 32MP front camera

The front camera offers features like AR Emoji, Selfie Focus, scene optimiser with 20 modes to analyse the scenes and adjust the colour, contrast, and brightness.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A70 in India. The fifth Galaxy A device in India will go on pre-orders starting April 20 and will go on sale starting May 1. Samsung launched the device globally in March without unveiling the pricing or availability details.

The Galaxy A70 is a mid-range device with a massive 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen that has a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels. The Infinity-U display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and comes with an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. At the heart of the device is an 11nm Octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz) coupled with 6GB RAM in India. Samsung offers an 8GB variant in some international markets as well. The smartphone comes with a lone 128GB storage option that can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB.

For optics, the Galaxy A70 boasts a triple camera setup comprising of a 32MP f/1.7 sensor. The other two cameras include an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The water-drop notch on the front houses a 32MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies and video calling. The front camera offers features like AR Emoji, Selfie Focus, scene optimiser with 20 modes to analyse the scenes and adjust the colour, contrast, and brightness.

The battery department is handled by a massive 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W Super-fast charging through a Type-C port. The device boots on Android 9.0 based One UI out-of-the-box and is available in three colour options. Samsung is offering Samsung U Flex Bluetooth headset for Rs 999 on pre-orders.

related news

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is the fifth Galaxy A series smartphone launched in India. Samsung has previously launched the Galaxy A10, A30, A50 and Galaxy A20 in India. The company claimed to have sold over two million Galaxy A smartphones in just 40 days after launch.

The Galaxy A70 competes directly with Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro which have similar specifications minus the notch display. Both the competitors come with an all-screen display with a pop-up/slider camera mechanism.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 10:17 am

tags #Galaxy A series #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy A70

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

Kalank Day 1 collection: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film registers o ...

Rangoli Chandel supports Tanushree Dutta, slams Bollywood for mocking ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Emma Thompson and Jonas Brothers to feature on Saturday Night live

Process Underway to Release Pakistanis from Saudi Jails, Says Pak Envo ...

Gunmen Kill 14 After Hijacking Bus in Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Battle For Tamil Nadu Assembly: Decording The By-Polls

Mercedes-Benz Apologies After China Consumer Complaint Goes Viral: Wat ...

Facebook Testing to Merge News Feed, Stories

Fact vs Fake: Has the Miscreant Behind Notre-Dame Cathedral Blaze Been ...

IPL 2019 | Was Trying to Keep it Simple: Vijay Shankar

Apple Might be Working on Upgraded 4.7-inch iPhone Based on iPhone 8 D ...

Elections 2019: Kumaraswamy Urges Voters To Vote As It Affects Develop ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Fair polls impossible with Yogi's actions, s ...

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Party hopping once a taboo, now a virtue in western Uttar Pradesh

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns negative, Nifty arou ...

RIL shares rise over 2% over Saudi Aramco deal buzz, ahead of Q4 earni ...

SpiceJet rallies 15% along with IndiGo after rival Jet Airways tempora ...

These 45 smallcap stocks rallied 50-195% since October 26; do you own ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP guilty of unleashing I-T raids on politic ...

Madhuri Dixit on Kalank, Total Dhamaal: Actors are more secure about d ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Jet Airways lenders 'reasonably hopeful' of getting successful bids fo ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham down Manchester City on away goals to reac ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

WhatsApp may soon rollout Animated Stickers to the Android, iOS and We ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.