Samsung Galaxy A70 launched in India with 6.7-inch display and 32MP front camera

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A70 in India. The fifth Galaxy A device in India will go on pre-orders starting April 20 and will go on sale starting May 1. Samsung launched the device globally in March without unveiling the pricing or availability details.

The Galaxy A70 is a mid-range device with a massive 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen that has a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels. The Infinity-U display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and comes with an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. At the heart of the device is an 11nm Octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz) coupled with 6GB RAM in India. Samsung offers an 8GB variant in some international markets as well. The smartphone comes with a lone 128GB storage option that can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB.

For optics, the Galaxy A70 boasts a triple camera setup comprising of a 32MP f/1.7 sensor. The other two cameras include an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The water-drop notch on the front houses a 32MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies and video calling. The front camera offers features like AR Emoji, Selfie Focus, scene optimiser with 20 modes to analyse the scenes and adjust the colour, contrast, and brightness.

The battery department is handled by a massive 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W Super-fast charging through a Type-C port. The device boots on Android 9.0 based One UI out-of-the-box and is available in three colour options. Samsung is offering Samsung U Flex Bluetooth headset for Rs 999 on pre-orders.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is the fifth Galaxy A series smartphone launched in India. Samsung has previously launched the Galaxy A10, A30, A50 and Galaxy A20 in India. The company claimed to have sold over two million Galaxy A smartphones in just 40 days after launch.