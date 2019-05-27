Samsung could launch Galaxy A10s alongside Galaxy M40 in India

Samsung is rumoured to launch two new budget devices in India. The South Korean giant would soon launch Galaxy A10s alongside Galaxy M40 in India. The Galaxy A10s, which was previously reported as Galaxy A10e, would be a lite variant of the affordable Galaxy A10.

The Galaxy A10s was recently spotted on multiple certification websites. It was recently spotted on US FCC listings which did not reveal any specification other than the battery model number.

The lite device is also speculated to come packed with a 3,000 mAh battery after its visit on WI-Fi Alliance website and Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). Other details speculated include a MediaTek Helio P22 paired with 2GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 9.0 out of the box and available in Blue, Green, and Black colour options.

The most-affordable Galaxy A series smartphone would launch alongside the Galaxy M40, according to MySmartPrice. The most premium offering from Samsung in the M series is rumoured to sport a punch-hole display found on the Galaxy S10 series.

Geekbench listings in the past have revealed that a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC would power the Galaxy M40, paired with 6GB RAM and a rumoured 128GB variant. Like the Galaxy M30, it is expected that Samsung would offer a triple camera setup and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support on the Galaxy M40. The Galaxy M40 would also be the first M series smartphone to run on Android 9.0 out of the box.

While pricing remains to be a mystery, the Galaxy M40 is expected to start in India near Rs 25,000. Samsung has not confirmed the specs or release date of either device, but looking at the recent listings, we may soon see an imminent launch of the two Galaxy devices.