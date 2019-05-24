Galaxy A10e spotted on US FCC listings, launch imminent

South Korean device-maker Samsung is planning to launch a lite version of Galaxy A10, the most affordable smartphone in its Galaxy A series. The upcoming smartphone will come with an added moniker 'e' and will be called Galaxy A10e.

The Galaxy A10e was previously spotted on Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) and Wi-Fi Alliance website last month which revealed it would come with a 3,000 mAh battery.

According to MySmartPrice, a Samsung A10e with the model number SM-102U FCC was spotted on US FCC listings. The latest leak only reveals the battery’s model number which is EB-BA202ABU. No other specifications or features were revealed in the FCC listing.

The Galaxy A10e would be a toned-down version of Galaxy A10. It could come packed with a MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core SoC with 2GB RAM. The Galaxy A10e is also expected to come with a smaller screen than its sibling variant.

To recall, Galaxy A10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720*1520 pixels. It comes with an octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 512GB.

The A10 has a 13MP single-lens camera at the back with an aperture of f/1.9. The front camera has a 5MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. The phone comes with a 3,400 mAh battery.

For security, the phone has face unlock feature. The device will be available in three colours - black, red and blue. It was initially launched in India for Rs 8,490 but has been discounted to Rs 7,990.