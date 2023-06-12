'Have to accept reality': Unacademy CEO reacts to Sam Altman's 'hopeless' comment

Gaurav Munjal said that India should not be merely dominating the IT services and Software as a service (SaaS) platforms and aim for higher success.

Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal reacted to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's comments about India building a ChatGPT-like tool and said that the country needed to build an improved ecosystem if the next OpenAI has to come out of the country.

He further added that India should not be merely dominating the IT services and Software as a service (SaaS) platforms and aim for higher success.

"We didn’t build a global Social Network or an Operating System or a Browser or Cloud Infra. Yet we are so offended by @sama’s statement.

I would love nothing more than Global Products and Companies being built out of India. But we have to also accept the reality. Founders and Investors in India don’t build / invest in things with truly a long-term view.

We need to build a better ecosystem for the next OpenAI to come out of India. We shouldn’t just be dominating SaaS and IT Services. We should be doing much more," Munjal wrote on Twitter.

The tweet generated numerous comments, with many agreeing with Munjal's views.

"Couldn't agree more @gauravmunjal- we need to move up the tech food chain. SaaS and tools are really right at the bottom," one user wrote.

"This! Really appreciate prominent founders not shying away from calling out real issues with our ecosystem in the open," another user wrote.

"Yes !!! That’s the truth - Founders and Investors in India don’t build / invest in things with truly a long-term view. No patience and trust to solve the real problem with long term view.. but I am glad things are changing on this perspective and it would be different very soon," a third user wrote.

