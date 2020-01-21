RTI reveals Centre has no information on 'Tukde Tukde' gang

The term Tukde Tukde Gang was first used to hit out at the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in February 2016 over allegations that some of them raised “anti-India slogans”.
A Right To Information (RTI) query filed by a Mumbai-based activist has revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party ruled Union Government has no information on the Tukde Tukde Gang.Responding to activist Saket Gokhle’s query, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the Centre has no information on the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’.
The Home Ministry has responded to my RTI saying:
"Ministry of Home Affairs has no information concerning tukde-tukde gang."
Maanyavar is a liar.
The "tukde tukde gang" does not officially exist & is merely a figment of Amit Shah's imagination. pic.twitter.com/yaUGjrqI4f— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) January 20, 2020
Tukde Tukde Gang is a derogatory term coined to address those who raise slogans against the government. It was first used to hit out at the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in February 2016 over allegations that some of them raised “anti-India slogans”. Now, it is common rhetoric invoked by members of the ruling party or its supporters to attack opponents.
The RTI application filed by Gokhle on December 26 reminded that Home Minister Amit Shah had told his audience at a public gathering in New Delhi that the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ operating in the national capital “needs to be taught a lesson and punished”. In light of that statement, the RTI activist sought details on the gang.
The MHA responded saying: “The Ministry of Home Affairs has no information concerning the Tukde Tukde Gang”.
An India Today report mentions that the ministry officials later clarified stating that no intel on the said gang is present in any report submitted by intelligence and law enforcement bodies.When some MHA officials declared the RTI to be flippant, Gokhle hit back saying if the Prime Minister and Home Minister have been referring to the gang so many times, then it is expected of the home ministry would have data on the gang members.