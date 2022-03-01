Rohit Sharma's Twitter account hacked? Fans think so after multiple bizarre tweets

Rohit Sharma has been facing flak after he managed only five runs off nine balls in the third T20I game of the series against Sri Lanka.



I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly!

— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

"I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly." This tweet went out from skipper Rohit Sharma account at 11 am on Tuesday. While it struck several of his fans as odd, a few other tweets in quick succession made it clear that the Twitter account of the captain of the Indian cricket team was possibly hacked.



Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022



While Rohit Sharma -- who is in Mohali, Punjab, for India's first Test of the two-match series with Sri Lanka -- is yet to make a statement, Twitter users had a field day with a meme fest.

Here are a few memes:



Sharma has been facing flak after he managed only five runs off nine balls in the third T20I game of the series against Sri Lanka. It wasn't, however, just in one innings. The India skipper managed to return just 50 runs in the series in three innings, facing 43 balls.

This is his second-lowest return in a bilateral T20I series where he has played at least three innings. His lowest was in the 2017/18 South Africa T20I series where he managed only 32 runs in three matches, facing 18 balls.