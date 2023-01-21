Republic Day 2023: When and where to watch the parade online, how to book tickets?

Screengrab from a video tweeted by @DDNational

India’s Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26 to mark the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The theme for this year’s Republic Day is “participation of the common people.” Republic Day celebrations are marked with a parade in the national capital of Delhi. The parade starts from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and proceeds towards India Gate. The highlight of the Republic Day parade is the display of floats representing different states of India that typically showcase arts and handicrafts unique to that region.

People can also purchase tickets to watch the Republic Day parade live in New Delhi on January 26.

How to book Republic Day 2023 parade tickets online?

To book tickets for the Republic Day parade this year, you need to register for an account at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.

While registering for an account to purchase Republic Day parade tickets, you will have to provide your name, date of birth, phone number, permanent address and the name of husband or father.

Enter the OTP you receive to log in into the portal.

You will be provided with a list of events for which tickets are available. These include Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Rehearsal - Beating the Retreat, Beating the Retreat - FDR and Beating the Retreat Ceremony.

The website will list out the number of tickets available for each event and the cost of tickets. A maximum of 10 tickets can be booked with a single account/phone number.

Fill out each attendee's information and upload identification to complete the purchase process.

How to buy Republic Day tickets offline?

There will be offline booths set up at Pragati Maidan, Sena Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Shastri Bhawan and the Parliament House in Delhi for people who wish to purchase tickets in person.

How to watch the Republic Day parade from home?

You can watch the Republic Day parade on Doordarshan TV channel on January 26. Live coverage will begin at 9 am on the morning of Republic Day.

The parade can also be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan National and on the government’s website: https://indianrdc.mod.gov.in/.

This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year. Fifty aircraft will take part in the Republic Day celebrations.