Meet the voices behind the Republic Day parade

Republic Day 2022 commentators Rini Simon Khanna, Pradeep Sharma, and Shivendra Chaturvedi. (Image tweeted by @rinisimonkhanna)

Every year on Republic Day, Indians witness a grand parade in Delhi that displays the country’s cultural diversity and military strength. The event is telecast live, with a team providing running commentary as military contingents march down Rajpath and the tableaux of states roll by.

The team of commentators for the 2022 parade comprised veteran DD anchor Rini Simon Khanna, Pradeep Sharma, Shivendra Chaturvedi and Gouran Dhawan Lal.



Wing Commander Sujata managed the commentary for the flypast that featured 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The Republic Day parade on January 26 also featured cultural performances by 480 dancers chosen through a nationwide competition.

Khanna, in an interview with News18, detailed how she and the team of Doordarshan prepared for the January 26 event.



“It’s been a rough boot camp,” Khanna told the news channel. "21st (January) was our first dress rehearsal. There is a certain amount of preparation that goes into it. But you know commentary is live. You have to be prepared for anything that happens. And you rely on your experience, I suppose.”

Doordarshan deployed 59 cameras and 160 staff members for the Republic Day parade. Khanna told News 18 that for the Republic Day coverage, DD deploys its “best and brightest talent”.

“They plan so meticulously, even angles for the camera to catch aircraft that are flying past so fast,” Khanna said. “DD really bends backward to get the best shots.”

Khanna, who left Doordarshan in 2001, said she was delighted to come back for the Republic Day commentary.

“It’s special in many ways,” she said. “For me, to come back for that special occasion, is even more dear and special.”

Khanna anchors international and national conferences and has also done voiceovers for feature films and advertisements. She is also the voice of Delhi Metro.