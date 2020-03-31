Reliance Jio users can now recharge their mobile numbers through ATMs: Here's how you can use it

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has come up with a new way for people to recharge their numbers. The new method allows users to simply walk up to their nearest ATM and recharge their Jio account.



Insert your credit or debit card in the ATM machine



Select the “Recharge” option, available on the main menu



Enter your Jio mobile number under the Recharge menu and hit OK/Enter to confirm



Enter your security PIN after inputting your number



Enter the recharge amount and confirm the value



According to the telco, the new ATM recharge facility will be available through Axis Bank, AUF Bank, DCB Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and State Bank of India ATM machines. The announcement was made on the official Reliance Jio Twitter handle.The telecom operator also detailed steps to recharge their numbers using an ATM. Here's how to Recharge your Jio number through an ATM.

After a successful transaction, the machine will display a message confirming the recharge has been successful, and the corresponding amount will be debited from your account. Users will also get a confirmation message on their Jio mobile number.

The move brings relief to users who were facing issues after telecom operators shutdown physical retail stores across the country during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

While the facility to recharge your phone number using an ATM machine has been around for quite a while now, it is much more relevant now than ever, especially for users who cannot recharge their devices online.