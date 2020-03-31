App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio users can now recharge their mobile numbers through ATMs: Here's how you can use it

The telecom operator also detailed steps to recharge their numbers using an ATM.

Carlsen Martin

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has come up with a new way for people to recharge their numbers. The new method allows users to simply walk up to their nearest ATM and recharge their Jio account.

According to the telco, the new ATM recharge facility will be available through Axis Bank, AUF Bank, DCB Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and State Bank of India ATM machines. The announcement was made on the official Reliance Jio Twitter handle.

The telecom operator also detailed steps to recharge their numbers using an ATM. Here's how to Recharge your Jio number through an ATM.

  • Insert your credit or debit card in the ATM machine

  • Select the “Recharge” option, available on the main menu

  • Enter your Jio mobile number under the Recharge menu and hit OK/Enter to confirm

  • Enter your security PIN after inputting your number

  • Enter the recharge amount and confirm the value

After a successful transaction, the machine will display a message confirming the recharge has been successful, and the corresponding amount will be debited from your account. Users will also get a confirmation message on their Jio mobile number.

The move brings relief to users who were facing issues after telecom operators shutdown physical retail stores across the country during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Close

While the facility to recharge your phone number using an ATM machine has been around for quite a while now, it is much more relevant now than ever, especially for users who cannot recharge their devices online.

related news

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #coronavirus #Jio #Reliance

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.