Redmi Go vs Galaxy A2 Core: Specs, Price, Availability

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A2 Core in India with Android Go. The device competes directly with Xiaomi’s Redmi Go which was launched last month in India. Both smartphones run Lite Android apps and are targeted at first-time buyers. We look at the specifications and help you decide which device may suit you better.

Design and Display

The Redmi Go features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720*1280 and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy A2 Core has the same screen size as the Redmi Go but lacks in quality. It features a 5-inch qHD display with a resolution of 960*540 pixels. Both devices come built in plastic. The Redmi Go weighs 137 grams whereas the Galaxy A2 Core weights at 142 grams.

Processor

Being budget-end devices, both smartphones feature entry-level processors. The Redmi Go gets powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC paired clocked at 1.4 GHz with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via microSD.

The Galaxy A2 Core has an Octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC clocked at 1.6 GHz with 1GB RAM and has just 16GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Samsung’s octa-core processor clocks at a slightly higher rate compared to the quad-core SoC on Redmi Go.

Camera

Both devices feature average camera specifications. The Redmi Go has a single 8MP f/2.0 sensor with flash at the rear. It comes with features like 1080p video recording, smart scene detection, HDR, etc. The front camera has a 5MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and is capable of shooting HDR images.

The Galaxy A2 Core has a 5MP sensor at the back with a LED flash. For selfies, the front camera has a 5MP sensor.

Battery, OS and Connectivity options

The Redmi Go packs a non-removable 3,000 mAh battery with a standby time up to 10 days. For connectivity, the phone has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, 4G VoLTE, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi Go supports 20 languages and has Google Assistant in Hindi and Hinglish.

The Galaxy A2 Core has a smaller 2,600 mAh battery that should provide decent power backup considering the small display and the lite OS. For connectivity, the smartphone would have 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi- 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.

Redmi Go runs on Android Go 8.1 whereas the Galaxy A2 Core runs on Android Go 9.0. Both devices are bound to get software updates once in every two years and security updates once in every three years.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Go is priced at Rs 4,499 for the 1GB + 8GB variant. It would be available in two colours - black and blue. The Galaxy A2 Core has a slightly higher price of Rs 5,290 and available in black and blue colour options.