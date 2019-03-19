App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi’s budget smartphone Redmi Go launched in India at Rs 4,999: Specs, features, availability

Xiaomi also introduced Mi Pay in India which would be rolled out in the next few weeks

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Xiaomi is going all-in to dominate the budget smartphone category in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has launched its first Android Go device in India called the Redmi Go. The entry level smartphone has been priced at Rs 4,999 and comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.

Redmi Go runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) which is a Lite version of the mobile OS. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720*1280. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with 1GB RAM and Adreno 308 GPU. In terms of storage, the phone has 8GB built-in memory which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD. The global version includes a 16GB storage option which has not been introduced in India. Users would also get unlimited storage on Google Photos.

For optics, the phone has a single-lens 8MP f/2.0 camera with flash at the rear. It is capable of shooting 1080p video recording and has features like smart scene detection, HDR, etc. For selfies, the phone has a 5MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.2 Xiaomi stated that the front camera has support for HDR, a first in the category.

The phone has 3,000 mAh battery with a standby time up to 10 days. For connectivity, the phone has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, 4G VoLTE, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi Go supports 20 languages and has Google Assistant in Hindi and Hinglish. The phone has been priced at Rs 4,499 for the 1GB + 8GB variant. It would be available in two colours - Black and Blue on Flipkart, mi.com, and Mi home stores starting March 22.

Xiaomi also introduced Mi Pay in India. Mi-Pay is integrated into MiUi and would gradually roll out to all Mi devices in India in the next few weeks.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Business #gadgets #mobile #Redmi #smartphone #Technology #trends #Xiaomi

