Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro: Specs, price and features comparison

The Realme X replaces the Realme 3 Pro as the company's most premium offering, not just in terms of pricing, but hardware as well.
|Parameters
|Realme X
|Realme 3 Pro
|Display
|6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel.
|6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with water-drop notch on top.
|Processor
|2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.
|2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU.
|RAM and storage option
|4GB + 128GB and 8GB +128GB.
|4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB. Expandable upto 256GB via microSD.
|Rear Camera
|48MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4)
|16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4)
|Front Camera
|16MP f/2.0 sensor
|25MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery
|3,765 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.
|4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech
|OS
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
|Connectivity
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|Colour options
|Space Blue, Polar White
|Carbon Grey, Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue.
|Price
|Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB
|Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB
The biggest difference between the Realme X and Realme 3 Pro is that the former sports an all-screen, no notch design. The Realme X has a slightly higher 91.2 percent screen to body ratio compared to the Realme 3 Pro's 91.8 percent. If you are not a fan of the dewdrop notch, Realme X could be an option for you.
Both smartphones share the same SoC. However, the Realme X offers an 8GB RAM variant and has 128GB storage as standard. The dual cameras on the Realme X include a bigger 48MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture.
The Realme 3 Pro offers a bigger battery than the Realme X. If you are tight on the budget and want to choose between the two, the Realme 3 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.