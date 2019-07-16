App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 06:30 PM IST

Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro: Specs, price and features comparison

The Realme X replaces the Realme 3 Pro as the company's most premium offering, not just in terms of pricing, but hardware as well.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
Realme has launched the Realme X in India for Rs 16,999. The smartphone replaces the Realme 3 Pro as the company's most premium offering, not just in terms of pricing, but hardware as well. How do the two Realme devices fare against each other? Let's look at the specs and features of the Realme X and Realme 3 Pro.
ParametersRealme XRealme 3 Pro
Display6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel.6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with water-drop notch on top.
Processor2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU.
RAM and storage option4GB + 128GB and 8GB +128GB.4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB. Expandable upto 256GB via microSD.
Rear Camera48MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4)16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4)
Front Camera16MP f/2.0 sensor25MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery3,765 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech
OSAndroid 9.0 based Color OS 6Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
Connectivity4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
Colour optionsSpace Blue, Polar WhiteCarbon Grey, Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue.
PriceRs 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GBRs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB

The biggest difference between the Realme X and Realme 3 Pro is that the former sports an all-screen, no notch design. The Realme X has a slightly higher 91.2 percent screen to body ratio compared to the Realme 3 Pro's 91.8 percent. If you are not a fan of the dewdrop notch, Realme X could be an option for you.

Both smartphones share the same SoC. However, the Realme X offers an 8GB RAM variant and has 128GB storage as standard. The dual cameras on the Realme X include a bigger 48MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture.

The Realme 3 Pro offers a bigger battery than the Realme X. If you are tight on the budget and want to choose between the two, the Realme 3 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

For immersive viewing experience, the Realme X can be a better bet here. It also offers an 8GB variant, ensuring smooth performance during multi-tasking and heavy usage.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones #Technology

