Realme 5s with quad-camera setup and Snapdragon 665 SoC passes through Geekbench before Nov 20 launch

As Realme gear up to launch its flagship X2 Pro handset on November 20, another Realme handset seems to be flying under the radar. The Realme 5s is all set to make its debut alongside the company’s top-tier Realme X2 Pro smartphone. And, while Realme has unveiled several details about the 5s, the phone recently passed through Geekbench giving us a clear picture of the device.

The Geekbench listing model number RMX1925 packs a Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. It managed a score of 1,386 points on Geekbench’s multi-core score and a 314 points single-core score. The device ran on Android 9 Pie with the ColorOS 6 skin.

Most of the specs of the Realme 5s have already been confirmed through the Flipkart page. The Realme 5s gets a 6.51-inch HD+ (720p) LCD screen, while the waterdrop notch on the front houses a selfie camera. The phone also features a massive 5,000 mAh battery and could get fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the Realme 5s uses a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. The other three sensors on the device will be similar to that of the standard Realme 5 with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader on the back.