Realme 5 goes for sale today for the first time in India at 12pm: Specifications, price, offers

Realme 5 goes for sale on August 27 for the first time in India. The smartphone, alongside the Realme 5 Pro, was launched on August 20 in the country. Key highlights include a quad-camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery under Rs 10,000.

Realme 5 would be available for purchase at 12 pm, exclusively on Flipkart and Realme’s online store. The smartphone has been launched in three variants and two colour options.

Realme 5 with 3GB+32GB storage can be bought for Rs 9,999. The 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. As for the colour options, Realme 5 would be available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

Launch offers on Realme’s website include exclusive benefits worth Rs 7,000 for Jio users. Customers can get up to Rs 2,000 cashback, when paid via Paytm UPI, and 10 percent SuperCash up to Rs 1,500 via MobiKwik.

Offers on Flipkart include no-cost EMI options and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit cards. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users would get extra 5 percent off on the purchase of Realme 5 via Flipkart.

Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch FHD+LCD panel with a teardrop notch for the front camera. The smartphone has a 720x1600 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. With a 31 percent smaller notch than the Realme 3 and minimum bezels on the sides, Realme 5 manages to get a screen to body ratio of 89 percent.

Under the hood, Realme 5 gets an 11nm Snapdragon 665 SoC Octa-core SoC clocked at 2.0 GHz. The processor is paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB/128GB internal storage that is expandable via microSD (256GB).

Cameras at the back feature quad-sensors with a primary 12MP f/1.8 lens. The other three sensors include an 8MP f/2.25 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens.

For selfies, the notch houses a 13MP front camera with AI capabilities.

There is a massive 5,000 mAh battery on the Realme 5 with support for 10W charging.