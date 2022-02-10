MARKET NEWS

    Ratan Tata gets custom-made electric Nano in 'moment of truth'

    Electra EV shared photo of Ratan Tata and his executive assistant Shantanu Naidu standing next to the custom-built 72V Nano EV.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
    Ratan Tata's executive assistant Shantanu Naidu said the 72V Nano EV

    Ratan Tata's executive assistant Shantanu Naidu said the 72V Nano EV "glided more than it drove". (Image credit: ElectraEV/LinkedIn)

    Electra EV, that offers EV powertrain solutions to Tata Motors and other automakers, recently delivered a custom-built electric Nano to its founder, Ratan Tata.

    “It is a moment of truth for Team Electra EV when our founder takes a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV, powered by the engineering might of Electra EV's powertrain. We are super proud to deliver Mr. Tata's Nano EV and gain insights from his invaluable feedback,” ElectraEV wrote on its LinkedIn page.

    The accompanying photo showed the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and his executive assistant, Shantanu Naidu, standing beside the white electric Nano.

    “It glided more than it drove good job,” Naidu said in the comments.

    Close

    Electra EV said a limited number of such converted Nano electric vehicles or NEOs form part of the fleet for “SainikPod Sit & Go”, an all-electric mobility service in Bengaluru run by MotherPod.

    MotherPod Innovations Private Limited, a shared mobility solutions provider managed by ex-servicemen, recently launched the “SainikPod Sit & Go” mobility service in Bengaluru.
    #Nano #Ratan Tata #Shantanu Naidu
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 01:31 pm
