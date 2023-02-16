Rahul Gandhi goes skiing during trip to Kashmir's Gulmarg. Watch

Rahul Gandhi was photographed skiing in Gulmarg. (Image credit: @SevadalKL/Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi was caught on camera skiing in Gulmarg in north Kashmir as he began a two-day personal visit to the valley on Wednesday.

The Congress leader, who completed his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar two weeks ago, was once again in his now-trademark T-shirt as he stopped for a brief period in Tangmarg town while on his way to Gulmarg skiing resort, 52 km from Srinagar.



Shri @RahulGandhi amid snow in Gulmarg... pic.twitter.com/oJ4SGGEOwJ

— Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (@INCTamilNadu) February 15, 2023

The former Congress president refused to take questions from the media. "Namaskar" was all he said when he was asked to comment.

At Gulmarg, Rahul Gandhi took a ride on famous Gondola Cable car and went to Affarwat for skiing. He was accompanied by his nephew and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Raihan Vadra.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seen skiing in Gulmarg, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/tyryYRfS3i

— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

Before heading downhill, the Congress leader posed for selfies with an excited bunch of tourists, giving a tough time to his security personnel.

Gandhi was accompanied by police personnel on skiis as he glided down the majestic mountains of Gulmarg.

"We are lucky to have met Shri Rahul Gandhi," said one the tourists who met the Congress leader.

Shri @RahulGandhi having a break , skiing in our own Kashmir's #Gulmarg pic.twitter.com/W1knLpiqs6

— Kerala Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalKL) February 16, 2023

Another tourist said Rahul Gandhi deserved to enjoy his holiday "after undertaking the monumental Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Pradesh Congress Committee sources said the Congress leader is on a personal visit and is likely to attend a private function in the valley. The sources did not divulge the details of his programme.

(With inputs from PTI)

