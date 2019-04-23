Qualcomm working on mid-range Snapdragon 735 7nm chipset with 5G modem: Report

Less than two weeks since it unveiled upper mid-tier mobile SoCs - the Snapdragon 730 and 730G -chipset-maker Qualcomm is already working on another SoC, the Snapdragon 735, reports SuggestPhone. The tech publication recently unveiled internal documents detailing key specifications of the new upper-mid range chipset.

According to the spec sheet which has surfaced, the new Snapdragon 735 SoC will reportedly be built on the 7nm process, similar to the flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. The SoC will feature an octa-core CPU, with a 1+1+6 core configuration, unlike the 2+6 configuration on the recently revealed Snapdragon 730.

The Snapdragon 735 chipset features a Kryo 400 series core clocked at 2.9GHz that’s paired with another that clocks at 2.4GHz and six with a clock speed of 1.8GHz. On the graphics side, the new chip is set to feature an Adreno 620 GPU clocked at 750MHz, while an NPU220 clocked up to 1GHz handles AI-related tasks. It’s worth mentioning that the Adreno 618 GPU on the Snapdragon 730 SoC clocks at 825MHz.

Qualcomm’s latest 735 mid-range chip also supports QHD (3360 x 1440 pixels) display resolution with a wide colour gamut and HDR 10+. The chip will reportedly support up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Snapdragon 735 chip also features a Spectra 350 Image Signal Processor, similar to the Snapdragon 730.

Despite the new improvements coming to the Snapdragon 735 SoC, the biggest revelation came in the form of the rumoured 5G support. The upcoming mid-range processor is set to feature a 5G modem and could hint toward a future mid-range 5G smartphone.

While the Snapdragon 735 might be a mid-range chip, the potential cost of the chip could increase due to the 7nm architecture, thereby affecting the price of the handset it powers.