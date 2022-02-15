English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Punjab elections 2022: This candidate has declared assets worth only Rs 2,000

    Punjab assembly elections 2022: There is a sharp contrast among candidates in terms of wealth. The richest candidate in the state has assets worth more than Rs 230 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
    Punjab assembly elections 2022: Harchand Singh, 62, from the Payal constituency in Ludhiana, is the candidate who has owns the least amount of assets. (Image: Election Commission of India)

    Punjab assembly elections 2022: Harchand Singh, 62, from the Payal constituency in Ludhiana, is the candidate who has owns the least amount of assets. (Image: Election Commission of India)

    Three assembly elections candidates in Punjab have declared in their affidavits that they own assets worth only between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,200.

    Harchand Singh, 62, an independent candidate contesting the 2022 assembly elections elections from the Payal constituency in Ludhiana, has declared assets worth Rs 2,000. They are bank deposits in Singh's and his wife’s name.

    Munish Kumar, 25, from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amristar), has declared that he has assets worth Rs 2,100. Rs 2,000 is “cash in hand” and Rs 100 is in the form of bank deposits, according to his affidavit. He is fighting elections from the Bhoa constituency in Pathankot district.

    Davinder Singh, Kumar's fellow party member and a candidate from Amritsar (North), has only declared that he has Rs 4,200 in hand.

    On the other hand, the wealthiest candidates in Punjab own assets worth crores.

    Close

    Related stories

     

    Read : Punjab assembly elections: 41% candidates are crorepatis, shows ADR report

     

    The richest candidate is Aam Aadmi Party’s Kulwant Singh. The realtor from Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar has declared assets worth over Rs 230 crore, according to a report from the Association for Democratic Reforms

    The second-richest candidate is Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal, whose assets are worth Rs 202 crore, according to ADR. Congress leader Karan Kaur Brar has declared assets worth over Rs 155 crore, the report said.

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is also among the crorepati candidates contesting the assembly elections. He has declared assets worth over Rs 9 crore in his election affidavit. Channi is the Congress’ chief ministerial pick for the 2022 elections.

    The Punjab assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, along with Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Punjab Assembly elections #Assembly Elections 2022 #Punjab
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 02:57 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.