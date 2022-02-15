Punjab elections 2022: This candidate has declared assets worth only Rs 2,000

Punjab assembly elections 2022: Harchand Singh, 62, from the Payal constituency in Ludhiana, is the candidate who has owns the least amount of assets. (Image: Election Commission of India)

Three assembly elections candidates in Punjab have declared in their affidavits that they own assets worth only between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,200.

Harchand Singh, 62, an independent candidate contesting the 2022 assembly elections elections from the Payal constituency in Ludhiana, has declared assets worth Rs 2,000. They are bank deposits in Singh's and his wife’s name.

Munish Kumar, 25, from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amristar), has declared that he has assets worth Rs 2,100. Rs 2,000 is “cash in hand” and Rs 100 is in the form of bank deposits, according to his affidavit. He is fighting elections from the Bhoa constituency in Pathankot district.

Davinder Singh, Kumar's fellow party member and a candidate from Amritsar (North), has only declared that he has Rs 4,200 in hand.

On the other hand, the wealthiest candidates in Punjab own assets worth crores.

The richest candidate is Aam Aadmi Party’s Kulwant Singh. The realtor from Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar has declared assets worth over Rs 230 crore, according to a report from the Association for Democratic Reforms

The second-richest candidate is Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal, whose assets are worth Rs 202 crore, according to ADR. Congress leader Karan Kaur Brar has declared assets worth over Rs 155 crore, the report said.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is also among the crorepati candidates contesting the assembly elections. He has declared assets worth over Rs 9 crore in his election affidavit. Channi is the Congress’ chief ministerial pick for the 2022 elections.