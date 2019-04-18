App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile's latest update to stop PC emulator users from playing against mobile gamers

PUBG Mobile's emulator detection has been enhanced to stop emulator players from being matched with players on mobile devices.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

PUBG Mobile’s latest update is out for Android and iOS platforms, and there’s a lot to love about it. Developers are bringing in a host of new features and enhancements to improve the overall gameplay. While PUBG fans will laud the many changes coming to the popular battle royale, life’s going to get much tougher for emulator users.

PUBG Mobile is primarily designed for smartphone and tablet users. However, a certain group of players tend to you use emulators to play the PUBG Mobile on a computer. PC emulators put mobile and tablet users at a significant disadvantage as they allow players to use a mouse and keyboard as opposed to the touch screen on a mobile device. In addition, larger displays and more powerful PC processors and graphics cards virtually amount to cheating.

While using an emulator in PUBG is not a punishable offence, players have been calling for a ban or a more balanced matchmaking system to ensure that everyone has a level playing field. PUBG’s team attempted to tackle the issue by disallowing emulator players from going up against mobile and tablet users. However, a few PUBG Mobiles were still being matched with emulator players, but the new update aims to change that.

The latest update brings new improvements to emulator detection to ensure fairness for players using mobile devices. One of the change-logs stated: “Emulator detection enhanced to stop emulator players from being matched with players on mobile devices.”

related news

Two other big noteworthy features coming with the latest PUBG Mobile update include the Darkest Night mode under the Survive the Dawn "zombie-mode" and the addition of dynamic weather to two maps.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #gaming #PUBG #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's period love saga marks the highe ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

Upset With Her Husband's 'Dark Complexion', UP Woman Sets Him Ablaze

Another Bangladeshi Actor Told to Leave India for Attending Trinamool ...

Norwegian Police Arrest the Night King, Tell GoT Fans That Winter is N ...

TS Inter Results 2019: List of Websites to Check Your Manabadi Inter 1 ...

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Announce Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year ...

Telangana Board to Release TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 Shortly ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Declare Inter 1st, 2nd Result ...

Telangana Inter Result 2019: TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Scores to b ...

Shilpa Shetty Inspires Young Mothers in Latest Instagram Video, See He ...

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Chhattisgarh registers over 47% voter tur ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty below 11,750 as banks drag; Yes ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi: As Lok Sabha election kicks into ful ...

Nani on Jersey, tapping into his emotional side, and why the cricket d ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Jet Airways saga: Aviation is in Naresh Goyal's blood; he will return ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.