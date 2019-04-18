PUBG Mobile's latest update to stop PC emulator users from playing against mobile gamers

PUBG Mobile’s latest update is out for Android and iOS platforms, and there’s a lot to love about it. Developers are bringing in a host of new features and enhancements to improve the overall gameplay. While PUBG fans will laud the many changes coming to the popular battle royale, life’s going to get much tougher for emulator users.

PUBG Mobile is primarily designed for smartphone and tablet users. However, a certain group of players tend to you use emulators to play the PUBG Mobile on a computer. PC emulators put mobile and tablet users at a significant disadvantage as they allow players to use a mouse and keyboard as opposed to the touch screen on a mobile device. In addition, larger displays and more powerful PC processors and graphics cards virtually amount to cheating.

While using an emulator in PUBG is not a punishable offence, players have been calling for a ban or a more balanced matchmaking system to ensure that everyone has a level playing field. PUBG’s team attempted to tackle the issue by disallowing emulator players from going up against mobile and tablet users. However, a few PUBG Mobiles were still being matched with emulator players, but the new update aims to change that.

The latest update brings new improvements to emulator detection to ensure fairness for players using mobile devices. One of the change-logs stated: “Emulator detection enhanced to stop emulator players from being matched with players on mobile devices.”

Two other big noteworthy features coming with the latest PUBG Mobile update include the Darkest Night mode under the Survive the Dawn "zombie-mode" and the addition of dynamic weather to two maps.