English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Plot twist: Comic Pete Davidson not going to space on Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin after all

    The mission itself has now been pushed back six days to March 29, and Blue Origin said it would announce a new sixth member of the crew soon.

    AFP
    March 18, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
    Pete Davidson is

    Pete Davidson is "no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission," Blue Origin said.

    Plot twist: American comedian and actor Pete Davidson isn't going to space next week after all.

    The 28-year-old star of Saturday Night Live, who has been in the news recently because of his relationship with Kim Kardashian, is "no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission," Blue Origin said in an announcement late Thursday.

    The space company owned by Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos did not elaborate on reasons for Pete Davidson's withdrawal from the trip, which had been planned for March 23 -- an 11-minute jaunt aboard a New Shepard suborbital rocket from the West Texas desert to just beyond the atmosphere, and back again.

    The mission itself has now been pushed back six days to March 29, and Blue Origin said it would announce a new sixth member of the crew soon.

    The other five are paying customers -- mainly high-net-worth business people -- and if Blue Origin's fourth crewed flight follows the pattern of its previous launches, Davidson's replacement will also be a celebrity guest, flying for free.

    Close

    Related stories

    Davidson's colorful love life has long been tabloid fodder, but his relationship with reality-star-turned-entrepreneur Kardashian and subsequent feud with her ex-husband, the rapper Kanye West, has garnered even greater attention.

    West, legally known as Ye, has made no secret of his anger towards Davidson, burying him alive and holding his severed head in a claymation music video. Such behavior, along with extravagant attempts to win Kardashian back, has been termed abusive by critics.
    AFP
    Tags: #Blue Origin #Jeff Bezos #Pete Davidson #space
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 10:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.