PhysicsWallah HR head says 80% candidates lie about salary in their resumes: Report

Satish Khengre, chief human resources officer (CHRO) at PhysicsWallah. (Image credit: Satish Khengre/LinkedIn)

PhysicsWallah chief human resources officer (CHRO) has recently revealed that around 80 percent of the candidates lie about their salary and work experience in their resumes. Job seekers often fabricate experiences to match the required role, Satish Khengre told ETHRWorld.

In conversation with the publication, the HR head at the ed-tech platform said the startup has been using technology for real-time background verification of candidates. The platform even checks the bank account details of candidates to check if they are lying about their salaries.

"Sometimes, the responses given by employees may not always be genuine. People can give fake feedback in assessment surveys and performance-related queries. In such cases, technology can play a significant role in figuring out the accuracy of the responses in the future,” Khengre told ETHRWorld.

Elaborating on the use of technology to analyse the performance of employees, the CHRO added that PhysicsWallah uses a software called Darwinbox, which allows them to set expectations in terms of goals, assess performance, put scores, and review the gaps. The software helps the company evaluate real-time productivity for roles in sales, marketing, and project delivery.

Another tool that the ed-tech company uses for its employees is InFeedo which allows HR to get a picture of employee engagement. The AI bot has conversations with employees to identify those who are unhappy, disengaged, or about to leave. In the end, the system automatically reveals the red flag cases that HR needs to address. “This really helps in keeping a check on the potential attrition risks within the organisation,” Khengre said.

