Padma Awards 2023: SM Krishna receives Padma Vibhushan. Watch

SM Krishna receiving the Padma Vibhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday (Photo Credit: twitter.com/ANI)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan- India's second highest civilian award- at the 2023 Padma awards held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old was present at Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the award and was seen walking with the help of a walking stick to rise up to the dias to collect the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

#WATCH | Former Union Minister SM Krishna receives the Padma Vibhushan from President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/WqA5b0YH1i— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

Krishna served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka between 1999 and 2004 and also served as the Governor of Maharashtra between 2004 and 2008.