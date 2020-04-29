OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro available for pre-order in India; sale starts on May 11

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are currently available for pre-order in India. The two phones, as well as OnePlus’ wireless charging dock, can be pre-ordered on the company’s official Indian website. The OnePlus 8 series is also available for pre-booking on Amazon India.

If you want to buy the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro on Amazon, you will have to purchase a Rs 1,000 OnePlus Amazon.in e-Gift Card. If you pre-order any of the two OnePlus phones on Amazon, you will also receive Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. Pre-booking will be available until May 10. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale on May 11 onwards.

The OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the top-end 12GB/256GB configuration cost Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro price in India starts from Rs 54,999, while the top-of-the-line model is priced at Rs 59,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro features the same RAM and storage configurations as the standard OnePlus 8, although, the latter also has an entry-level 6GB/128GB version for Rs 41,999.

OnePlus is also offering a pop-up box for fans that pairs the phone with the new Bullets Wireless Z headphones and a Sandstone case as well as a classic Karbon Bumper case. The pop-up box for the OnePlus 8 Pro, includes the 12GB/256GB model of the phone and is priced at Rs 60,999, while the pop-up box for the OnePlus 8, contains the 8GB/128GB variant and is priced at 45,999. The company has also listed the OnePlus Wrap Charge 30 Wireless Charger for Rs 3,990. Additionally, the Bullets Wireless Z will set you back Rs 1,999.

Specs OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8 Chipset Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 Display 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz, 16M colours 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz 1 billion colours RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 Rear Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 (PDAF, OIS, Laser AF) + 8 MP, f/2.2 Telephoto (PDAF, OIS) + 48 MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide (PDAF) + 5 MP Colour Filter 48 MP, f/1.8 (PDAF, OIS) + 16 MP, f/2.2 MP Ultrawide + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5 16 MP, f/2.0 Battery 4510 mAh, 30W Fast Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, 3W Reverse Wireless Charging 4300 mAh, 30W Fast Charging Software Android 10.0; OxygenOS 10.0 Android 10.0; OxygenOS 10.0 IP Rating IP68 NA Colours Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow