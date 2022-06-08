English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    NHAI creates Guinness World Record, Nitin Gadkari says 'Proud moment for India'

    This record was previously achieved by Qatar's Public Works Authority (ASHGHAL) February 27, 2019, Nitin Gadkari said.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST
    Nitin Gadkari said,

    Nitin Gadkari said, "720 workers including team of Independent Consultants were involved in the job that started on June 3 at 7.27 am and was completed on June 7 at 5 pm."


    The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has created a world record by constructing 75 km continuous bituminous concrete in single lane in Maharashtra.

    Announcing the NHAI's achievement, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he is "very happy" and that it is "a proud moment for the entire nation".

    The record-making single lane was constructed on NH 53 between Amravati and Akola, in Maharashtra.

    Close

    Related stories

    Congratulating the NHAI, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "I congratulate NHAI team on accomplishing this Guinness World Record. On the occasion of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NHAI successfully completed construction of 75 km continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane between Amravati to Akola.”

    "720 workers including team of Independent Consultants were involved in the job that started on June 3 at 7.27 am and was completed on June 7 at 5 pm," he added.

    The Guinness World Records stated: “The longest piece of asphalt/bituminous concrete laid continuously was achieved by Raj Path Infracon Pvt. Ltd. and Jagdish Kadam (both India) between Amravati and Akola Districts on NH53, India from 3 to 7 June 2022."

    This record was previously achieved by Qatar's Public Works Authority (ASHGHAL) February 27, 2019, Gadkari tweeted. The road was part of the Al-Khor Expressway and it had taken 10 days to complete it.

     

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Guinness World Records #NHAI #Nitin Gadkari
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 07:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.