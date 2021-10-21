MARKET NEWS

NCB in Bollywood: Ananya Pandey summoned for questioning

Ananya Pandey has been asked to reach the NCB office at 2 pm.

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
Image: Twitter/Ananya Pandey

Image: Twitter/Ananya Pandey


The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued a summons to Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey's. The NCB is yet to confirm if the summon is related to Aryan Khan's drugs bust case.

Pandey has been asked to reach at the NCB office at 2 pm.

As per reports, Pandey was in contact with Aryan Khan and their WhatsApp chats were submitted to court by NCB.

Meanwhile, the NCB officials were also spotted outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence ‘Mannat’.

Aryan Khan (23) was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB had raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

A special court here on October 20 denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that. 'on the face of it', he was indulging in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis".

His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.

Aryan Khan subsequently moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order. The HC on Thursday said it would hear his bail plea on October 26.
