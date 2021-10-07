Navratri 2021: Here are some Bollywood songs for your garba playlist this year

File image of artistes rehearsing Garba in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (Image Source: PTI)

The nine-day festival of Navratri, which celebrates the nine forms of Hindu Goddess Durga, is here. Celebrations include wearing clothes in specific colours and group festivities such as garba.

With origins in Gujarat, garba is a fun folk dance performed during Navratri. So, here are a few popular Bollywood songs you can add to your playlist for the ultimate garba groove.

Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje: The classic energetic, percussion number from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 hit Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is sure to be a mood booster. The song has endured on DJ and society playlists alike for years now and will get everyone on their feet in no time.

‘Bhai Bhai’: Sung by Mika and pictured over Sanjay Dutt, this song from Bhuj: The Pride of India will be stuck in your head. Its beats are perfect for the steps-heavy garba dances.

Odhni Odhu: Sung by the ‘queen of garba’ Falguni Pathak and Rajendra Pathak, what more can you ask from a Navratri song? Bring out your dandiyas and dance the night away.

Bansuri: A catchy beat that will get feet tapping, this song from Pratik Gandhi’s Gujarati film Bhavai is a must add to your garba playlists.

Chogada: Full of spirit and pictured on Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, this hip number from Loveyatri brings the perfect Gujarati vibe for your dandiya night.

Ghani Cool Chori: The all-out festive mood number from Rashmi Rocket will be a great addition to your Navratri fun.

Shubhaarambh: Pictured over a garba sequence this Gujarati beats song from Kai Po Che is a no brainer addition to your playlist. Sung by Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak it already is a popular addition to DJ playlists across India.

Mehendi: The fast-paced number is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Gurfateh Pirzada, add in Vishal Dadlani and you have an instant hit.

Another visual treat from Bhansali, this song from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, is a must-play during the nine garba nights.