App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NASA finds first molecule formed after Big Bang: Report

Since the 1970s, scientists have been trying to fish it out in NGC 7027, where they believed it could exist.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation (Image: NASA)
Picture for representation (Image: NASA)
Whatsapp

Thousands of years ago, after the purported big bang had shaken the universe, the helium and the hydrogen present in space combined to form the first molecule -- helium hydride. This molecule, in turn, helped the universe cool down and form stars. This is the theory that scientists across the world have lived by to explain the formation of solar systems, etc. However, despite decades of search, they could not establish it because they could never find a trace of helium hydride in space, until now.

NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) could detect the primordial molecule. It was found in NGC 7027, a planetary nebula located 3,000 light-years away, reported Engadget.com. SOFIA, the world’s largest observatory, flies a Boeing 747 around the planet at 45,000 feet. This helps it capture infrared astronomical observations that are not clouded by the water vapour present in Earth's atmosphere.

This discovery establishes the assumption that helium hydride does exist in space, thereby confirming theories surrounding the chemistry of formation of the universe and its subsequent evolution. It was a joint project between NASA and the German Aerospace Centre. The findings were published this week in the journal “Nature”.

Additionally, the findings also prove the prowess of NASA's latest technology. SOFIA is the world's largest airborne observatory that returns after every flight into the space, thereby allowing NASA to add new tools. The molecule in question has been lurking in the space forever. Since the 1970s, scientists have been trying to fish it out in NGC 7027, where they believed it could exist. Their assumptions proved right after this finding; they were right all along. Only did they not have the right technology at their disposal.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Big Bang #NASA

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's period love saga marks the highe ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

First Ever Interstellar Object May Have Hit Earth Five Years Ago

Upset With Her Husband's 'Dark Complexion', UP Woman Sets Him Ablaze

Another Bangladeshi Actor Told to Leave India for Attending Trinamool ...

Norwegian Police Arrest the Night King, Tell GoT Fans That Winter is N ...

TS Inter Results 2019: List of Websites to Check Your Manabadi Inter 1 ...

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Announce Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year ...

Telangana Board to Release TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 Shortly ...

Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Inter I, I ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Declare Inter 1st, 2nd Result ...

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Chhattisgarh registers over 47% voter tur ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty below 11,750 as banks drag; Yes ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi: As Lok Sabha election kicks into ful ...

Nani on Jersey, tapping into his emotional side, and why the cricket d ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Jet Airways saga: Aviation is in Naresh Goyal's blood; he will return ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.