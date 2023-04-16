Who is Nandini Gupta, the winner of 2023 Miss India crown. 5 points

Nandini Gupta was crowned Miss India in Imphal on Saturday. (Photo credit: instagram.com/missindiaorg).

19-year-old Nandini Gupta was crowned the Miss India 2023 at the Indoor Stadium in Imphal on Saturday. Shreya Poonja from Delhi was the first runner-up and Thounaojam Strela from Manipur was the second runner-up.

Here are a few things to know about Nandini Gupta

